York Police remind residents of additions to city's residential handicapped parking space policy

Only those who have applied and been approved for a space will be permitted to park there, police said. Violators will be ticketed and face a $150 fine.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police on Thursday announced additional regulations to the city's handicap parking policy.

The regulations went into effect in March of this year, the department said. The regulations state that approved residential handicap parking spaces will be assigned to the city resident who applied and paid for the space, the police department said.

Any vehicles parked in an assigned residential handicap space that do not match the vehicle assignment—even if it has a handicapped placard—are subject to being ticketed, according to police.

Handicap parking violations incur a fine of $150, police said.

Here is the city's residential handicapped parking space policy, which is also available on the city's website:

Handicap Parking

Applications for Residential Parking for People with Disabilities and Disabled Veterans can be submitted to the York City Parking Bureau. Initial review will be completed upon receipt of the completed application and required documents. Final review of submitted applications will be conducted by the Traffic Safety Committee during their meeting on the third Wednesday of each month.

Effective March 2023, approved residential handicap parking spaces will be assigned to the applicant. Any vehicles parked in an assigned residential handicap space that do not match the vehicle assignment are subject to being ticketed. Handicap Parking violations incur a fee of $150.00.

Please submit your completed application, copy of handicap placard and physician’s statement to the York City Parking Bureau, (Attention) Residential Parking for People with Disabilities, 101 S. George St, York, Pa. 17401.

Additionally, applicants must include a photocopy of the following:

Vehicle Registration

Applicant’s or Designated Driver’s Pennsylvania Drivers License

Person with Disabilities or Disabled Veterans Identification Card

You will be notified in writing as to whether your application has been approved or denied. Questions related to this application may be directed to York City Parking at 717-849-2321 or parking@yorkcity.org.