York Police outline enforcement efforts against illegally operated dirt bikes in city limits

Police say they've towed 20 dirt bikes, ATVs or scooters operating illegally, issued 84 traffic citations, served 10 arrest warrants, and made 3 misdemeanor arrests.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Police Department said Tuesday its enforcement efforts against illegally operated dirt bikes, ATVs, and scooters on city streets continues, and police are asking the community for help.

"As many of you are aware, dirt bikes have become a nuisance," the police department said. "We want the community to know we value your calls, information, and tips. It is because of this collaborative effort that we can assist the community in dealing with this nuisance problem."

Over the last few weeks, the department said, it has:

Towed 20 dirt bikes, ATVs or Scooters

Issued 84 traffic citations

Issued 8 non-traffic citations

Served 10 arrest warrants

Made 3 misdemeanor arrests

"The York City Police Department would like to thank the community for all the information provided, and we continue to request that you provide information, not only for dirt bikes, but for all other crimes," the department said. "It is our goal to have the City of York become a place that is safe and enjoyable."