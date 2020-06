The incident occurred around 12:21 a.m. on the 500 block of Vander Avenue, police say

YORK, Pa. — Police are investigating an overnight stabbing that left a 50-year-old man injured on the 500 block of Vander Avenue in York.

Officers dispatched to the scene around 12:21 a.m. found the victim suffering from a stabbing injury, police say. He was taken to York Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.