Police seek help in identifying suspect vehicle in theft from York construction site

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are seeking help identifying the owner of a vehicle believed to be involved in theft of materials from a construction site.
The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer SportTrac. Its operator is accused of stealing metal from the worksite to sell for scrap, according to police.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its operator is asked to contact York Police at (717) 849-2204, (717) 846-1234, or (717) 849-2219, email Sgt. Benjamin Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org, or submit a tip online.