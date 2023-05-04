x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

Police seek help in identifying suspect vehicle in theft from York construction site

The operator of the vehicle allegedly stole metal from the worksite to sell for scrap, police claim.
Credit: York City Police

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are seeking help identifying the owner of a vehicle believed to be involved in theft of materials from a construction site.

The vehicle is described as a white Ford Explorer SportTrac. Its operator is accused of stealing metal from the worksite to sell for scrap, according to police.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or its operator is asked to contact York Police at (717) 849-2204, (717) 846-1234, or (717) 849-2219, email Sgt. Benjamin Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org, or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

 

More Videos

In Other News

Meet 4-3-P-O, the FOX43 droid!

Before You Leave, Check This Out