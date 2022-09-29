York Police arrested 6 suspects in 3 separate incidents involving illegal firearms last week

Three adults and three juveniles are facing charges in relation to separate incidents over a four-day span last week, police say.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police officers made six arrests for suspected weapons violations over a four-day span last week, the police department announced Thursday.

The suspects charged were involved in three separate incidents, according to police.

Incident No. 1

West Cottage Place and South Pershing Avenue

At 10:56 a.m. on Sept. 20, York City Police detectives on a plainclothes detail observed a male suspect removing a firearm from the waistband of his pants during an altercation with another group of men. The suspect later put the gun back in his waistband and left the scene in a motor vehicle.

The suspect was known to the detectives, who verified that he did not have a concealed carry permit and therefore was carrying the firearm illegally.

Detectives followed the vehicle and had a patrol officer initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 200 block of Eberts Lane. The suspect, a passenger in the car, was detained and found to be in possession of a 9mm handgun that was stolen out of West York Borough.

The driver of the vehicle was also found to be in possession of a .40cal handgun.

Through an investigation, it was discovered that the driver's concealed weapons permit had been revoked and thus he was not permitted to carry a concealed weapon inside of the vehicle, according to police.

Felony firearms charges were filed on both suspects.

Incident No. 2

600 block of E. Market St.

At 4:41 p.m. on Sept. 23, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 600 block of E. Market St. Officers arrived on the scene and located casings and an obviously targeted and damaged vehicle.

Information was obtained that subjects involved in the incident were to have fled inside an apartment located on 675 E. Market St.

Officers located two subjects in the third-floor apartment who were detained for questioning. Police located a loaded black 9mm pistol, which was reported stolen out of East Hanover Township, Dauphin County, and a quantity of crack cocaine and paraphernalia.

The suspect was charged with applicable drug and firearms charges.

Incident No. 3

400 block of St. Paul St.

At 5:06 p.m. on Sept. 24, officers were dispatched to investigate reports of juveniles firing paintball guns.

Upon arriving in the area, the officers immediately observed three juvenile subjects that had emerged from a breezeway. The juveniles were detained as they were covered in paint, and there was damage to houses in the area from expelled paintball strikes.

A paintball marker was found in the area in which the juveniles were detained, and a witness stated that paintball-related items were stashed by the juveniles before police arrival in an adjacent breezeway.

Officers located two additional paintball markers and a .380 caliber black handgun in the same breezeway.