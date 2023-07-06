x
York County

York man charged in connection to deadly 2022 shooting in the city

Stephon Brown, 22, is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Demetres Lewis on Dec. 6, 2022, police said.
Stephon Brown

YORK, Pa. — A 22-year-old York man has been charged with homicide in connection to a deadly December 2022 shooting in the city.

Stephon Brown was charged Thursday, according to York City Police. He is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Demetres Lewis on Dec. 6, 2022.

Officers responding to a shots-fired report found Lewis suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of West Poplar Street and South Belvidere Avenue shortly before midnight, police said.

Lewis was pronounced dead at 12:34 a.m. on December 7, according to police.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants and conducted several witness interviews to develop Brown as a suspect in Lewis' murder, according to police.

Brown was taken into custody Thursday and is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

