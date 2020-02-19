York Police arrest one suspect, seek two others in connection to Feb. 11 Poplar Street shooting

A 35-year-old male victim was robbed and shot in the incident, police say. Dhykeim Johnson, 17, is in custody, while police are looking for two other suspects

YORK, Pa. — York City Police have arrested one suspect and are seeking two others in connection to a Feb. 11 shooting that injured one person.

Dhykeim Johnson, 17, of York, is being charged as an adult with robbery, criminal conspiracy, two counts of aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm, according to police.

He was arrested on Feb. 14 by members of York City Police and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force during a search of a home on the 1000 block of North George Street, police say.

During the search, police say, officers discovered contraband in plain view and obtained another search warrant. Police say they recovered multiple separate quantities of heroin and crack cocaine packaged for sale throughout the apartment, digital scales, packaging material, over $4,000, multiple pistol magazines containing live ammunition and a stolen firearm.

Johnson is accused of conspiring with two other suspects -- Nafis Goodman, 17, of York, and Zyir Lilly, 19, of Red Lion -- to rob the 35-year-old male victim in the incident, which occurred around 3:09 p.m. in the area of East Poplar and South Tremont streets, according to police.

The victim was shot in the torso, police say. He was transported from the scene to York Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An investigation determined the victim had driven to York with his nephew to meet Lilly, according to police. The victim met Lilly and one of the other suspects, who got into the back seat of his car. Shortly after, the third suspect approached the car and pulled the victim from the front seat.

A fight ensued, police say, and the victim was beaten, robbed, and eventually shot.

Goodman is charged as an adult with robbery, criminal conspiracy, two counts of aggravated assault, and illegal possession of a firearm.

Lilly is charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy, police say.

Police are still trying to locate Lilly and Goodman. Anyone with information on there whereabouts is encouraged to contact York City Police.