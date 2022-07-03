York leaders discuss Group Violence Intervention Program amid ongoing gun violence

Since the Group Violence Intervention Program started in 2016, officials say there's been a 15% reduction in York's gun violence.

YORK, Pa. — In the past four days, five shootings have rocked the city of York, killing two people in the process.

"It still is disheartening and knocks you back," said Michael Muldrow, commissioner of the York City Police Department.

In response to the most recent wave of violence, leaders discussed the city's Group Violence Intervention (GVI) program on Monday night.

"We've developed a game plan with respective intervention with young people that has never existed," Muldrow said of the program.

GVI aims to end gun violence in York through focusing on community outreach with the city's young people. Since the program began in 2016, officials say it has profoundly impacted the community.

So far, in 2022, the York City Police Department has seized 30 firearms. GVI is responsible for 12 of those firearm seizures. Authorities also say GVI contributed to 12 out of 18 arrests related to those incidents.

"We actually saw a 15% reduction here in the city over the last two years and a 27% reduction since I've come into office," said York Mayor Michael Helfrich.

Muldrow says these numbers are, in part, due to the work of Tiffany Lowe. She responds whenever there's a shooting incident to provide support for the community.

"I'm coming to you to figure out what it is we can do to prevent you from losing your life or taking a life," said Lowe.

The York City Police Department recently received $2 million in federal funding to curb gun violence. Muldrow says about $600,000 will go towards expanding the GVI program and finding new support and outreach specialists like Lowe.\

Muldrow also said police will provide an update within the coming days on this weekend's deadly shootings.