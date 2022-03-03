York couple charged with production, distribution of child pornography

Wyatt Jones, 26, and Marisel Toro, 21, were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

YORK, Pa. — A York couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child exploitation offenses regarding the manufacture and distribution of child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

York residents Wyatt Jones, 26, and Marisel Toro, 21, are charged with conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, Gurganus said in a press release.

The indictment alleges that Jones and Toro committed the offenses between October 2020 and April 2021.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the York City Police Department and the United States Probation Office.

Assistant United States Attorney Paul J. Miovas, Jr. is prosecuting the case.