York City Council seeks analysis of potential legal issue related to Mayor Michael Helfrich's oath of office

The Council said it received emails and calls expressing concerns about his eligibility for office due to his failure to take the oath within the proper time frame.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Council announced Tuesday it requested "an analysis of legal issues" related to Mayor Michael Helfrich and concerns over his taking of the oath of office after being re-elected last year.

Helfrich, the incumbent, was re-elected as mayor of York in November 2021. The Council said it received emails and phone calls expressing concerns over whether he is qualified for the office because he "did not inaugurate, did not appear at the Council's reorganization meeting held on Jan. 4, 2022 to take the oath of office and did not file an oath of office with the City Clerk."

Those who voiced concerns cited Section 10904 of the 3rd Class City Code, which requires the mayor to take the oath of office within 14 days of the Council's reorganization meeting.

Failure to do so within 14 days could lead to the office being deemed vacant, according to the code.

"Mayor Helfrich took his oath of office via Facebook Live on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, resulting in more questions and concerns about the 14-day rule," the City Council said in a press release.

The Council said it has solicited legal opinions on the matter, which will be reviewed by each individual member.