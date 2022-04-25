York officials reaffirm dedication to fair housing

State, county and city representatives gathered in York on Monday to advocate for fair housing across York County.

Although federal, state and local laws guarantee fair housing practices for everyone, officials said the goal of the press conference was to help re-establish York as an inclusive community that is committed to fair housing.

York Mayor Michael Helfrich said more needs to be done throughout the county to offer quality housing options to all.

"People should have the ability to have housing throughout the County," said Helfrich. "In rural areas, in suburban areas, we know that, when we mix socioeconomic groups [and] when we mix ourselves together, we all do better. So fair housing isn't a city issue."