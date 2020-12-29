York organization to hosts virtual New Year's Eve event, downtown light show

The Parliament Arts Organization will stream the New Year's Eve event on Facebook. The light show is held nightly from 7-9 p.m. at the Rupp Building on W. Market St.

YORK, Pa. — An in-person gathering to ring in the New Year may be impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Parliament Arts Organization announced it will host a virtual New Year's Eve celebration Thursday to help the York community welcome 2021.

The virtual event will be streamed on Facebook, organizers say. It will include a recorded video made by five featured local musicians at various locations around the city of York.

Featured bands are: BoomPop, Eli Weary, Ambitious Caban, Brandt Kingsley, and RalphReal and the Family Jam.

With the help of Shumaker PDT, the Parliament Arts Organization said it has teamed with Lancaster-based Shumaker PDT to create a light show on the Rupp Building on 2 W. Market St. The shows go on nightly from 7-9 pm at the top of every hour.

"Being able to produce over 30 shows for the community in lieu of New Year's Eve fireworks has been great," said Collin Holder, executive director of Parliament Arts Organization. "If you have not had the opportunity to check out one of the shows, I urge you to go be inspired by how cool York City really is.