York County non-profit commends the bravery of abused children

The York County Children's Advocacy Center held an event in honor of the children who have been victims of abuse.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — A York organization is recognizing child abuse prevention month by honoring the victims they have served.

The York County Children's Advocacy Center held the 'Honor Their Voices' event at Cherry Lane Court in York on April 3.

The center is a non-profit that provides resources to victims of child abuse.

The event honored the 718 abuse victims the agency served in 2022; they recognized their courage, while also bringing more awareness to the prevalence of child abuse in York County.

"A lot of times people hear about child abuse and think, 'Oh it's so tragic, it's so sad'. It certainly is sad. But, the great part of the story is that children are resilient, and they are courageous, and we're so proud of them for having the courage to step forward. This event is really about honoring that," said Deborah Harrison, the executive director of the center.