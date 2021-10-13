York murder suspect asks judge presiding over his trial to officiate his upcoming wedding

Kashawn Flowers' lawyer asked York County Judge Harry Ness to perform the marriage ceremony for Flowers and his girlfriend.

Kashawn Flowers’ lawyer on Tuesday asked York County Judge Harry Ness whether he’d consider marrying Flowers and his girlfriend.

Attorney Brian Perry acknowledged it was the first time he had ever made such a request. Prosecutors didn’t object and neither did the judge.

But the judge said the marriage would have to wait until after the murder trial is over.

Flowers is accused of gunning down a man in York in August 2014. He remains held in the county jail pending next week’s trial.

It’s alleged that Flowers, of the South Side gang, shot and killed Hezekiah Walker on August 18, 2014 in the 300 block of West King Street, allegedly because Walker was walking on the west side of the city.

Flowers spoke with associates following the shooting, which police learned about via recorded statements.

“Flowers advised that he saw the victim walking alone and asked him what side he was from and the victim eventually said he (was) from out west,” York City Detective Anthony Fetrow wrote in the criminal complaint. “The associate knew about the beef between the South Side and the West Side. Flowers admitted to shooting the victim in the head and said he was happy about it.”

Police say they found a smartphone on the seat of a vehicle that had just crashed into a residence in the 200 block of Grantley Street following a shootout. Search warrants revealed that the phone belonged to Flowers as well as an estimated location during the shooting three days prior.