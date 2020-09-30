York mayor names Capt. Daniel Aikey as acting chief of York City Police Department

Mayor Michael Helfrich made the move following the resignation of Commissioner Osborne Robinson III this week

YORK, Pa. — York Mayor Michael R. Helfrich announced Wednesday that Captain Daniel Aikey has been named acting chief of the York City Police Department following the resignation of Osborne Robinson III, which was announced this week.

Aikey is a 26-year veteran of the department, Helfrich said.

"I truly enjoyed working side-by-side with Commissioner Robinson during some very difficult times for York and for our country." Helfrich said in a press release. "I have gotten to know Acting Chief Aikey much better since he became a captain, and I look forward to working closely with him and the entire police command staff as we prepare for a new chapter for the York City Police Department."

Aikey joined the York City Police Department in January 1994. During his service to the city he rose through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, and Lieutenant and was most recently promoted to Captain in December 2019.

He has served as a supervisor within both the Patrol and Investigative Services Division.

Aikey has attended American Military University and numerous professional development courses that culminated with his completion of the Northwestern University Center for Public Safety's School of Police Staff and Command in October 2019.

He resides in Manchester Township with his wife and two children.