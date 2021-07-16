York man was one of two found dead in an apparent double-suicide at former home of Gianni Versace in Miami earlier this week

The bodies of Alexander Gross, 30, of York, and Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, NJ, were found at the building on the eve of the 24th anniversary of Versace's death.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — A York man is one of two men who apparently died by suicide at Miami Beach mansion that once belonged to fashion designer Gianni Versace, almost 24 years to the day after the fashion designer was killed there by a suspected serial killer.

The bodies of Alexander Gross, 30, of York, and Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, NJ, were found by housekeeping staff on Wednesday, one day before the anniversary of Versace's death.

A preliminary investigation determined both men died in "an apparent double suicide," the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted.

The ultimate cause of death will be determined after autopsies are performed by the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's Office, the tweet added.

Versace was shot and killed by Andrew Cunanan on the steps of the building on July 15, 1997. Cunanan, 27, who was suspected of killing four gay men in an interstate killing spree that stretched from Minnesota to New Jersey, later took his own life in a houseboat, reports at the time stated.

Versace's fame reached its apex in the 1990's, when he was considered to be one of Italy's top fashion designers along with Giorgio Armani.