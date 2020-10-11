York man sentenced to federal prison term for attempted cocaine trafficking

Olvin Manuel Ventura-Rivera, 21, plead guilty to attempted possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine in a 2019 case.

YORK, Pa. — A 21-year-old York man will serve up to 30 months in prison followed by three years of probation after pleading guilty to federal charges of attempted cocaine dealing, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Olvin Manuel Ventura-Rivera admitted to trying to deal more than 500 grams of cocaine in York in 2019, Freed said.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney James T. Clancy prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.