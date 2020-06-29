York man injured in early morning shooting, police say

The 29-year-old victim is listed in stable condition after being shot around 1 a.m. on the 800 block of S. Beaver St., police say. Police are investigating.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one person injured on the 800 block of South Beaver Street Monday.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m., police say.

Officers arriving on scene found a 29-year-old York man, who had been shot while outside. He was transported to York Hospital for treatment, and is in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, and police are still investigating.