York man dies of injuries sustained in motorcycle crash 3 weeks ago

Joseph Sanchez, 26, succumbed to his injuries Thursday at York Hospital. He was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 7, the coroner's office said.

YORK, Pa. — A 26-year-old York man has died of injuries he sustained in an Oct. 7 motorcycle accident in the city, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Joseph Sanchez, of the 900 block of East Market Street, succumbed to his injuries Thursday at York Hospital, according to the coroner.

Sanchez was operating his 2015 Suzuki motorcycle at about 6:45 p.m. on Oct. 7 in the area of West Princess Street and Grantley Avenue when a 2009 Nissan Maxima turned in front of him, causing a two-vehicle crash.

Sanchez was not wearing a helmet, according to the coroner's office.

Sanchez died of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, the coroner said. The manner of death was ruled accidental.