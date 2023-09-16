Coroner: York man dies at hospital 17 days after crash

Police say John C. Kunkle fell asleep while driving in the early hours of Aug. 28.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man died 17 days after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, announced the county coroner's office.

According to officials, John C. Kunkle, 65, died from septic shock due to blunt force trauma caused by the crash.

Police say in the early hours of Aug. 28, Kunkle fell asleep while driving. He drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree in the 4100 block of Johnson Road, Codorus Township.

No one else was involved in the crash, according to police.