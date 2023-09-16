x
York County

Coroner: York man dies at hospital 17 days after crash

Police say John C. Kunkle fell asleep while driving in the early hours of Aug. 28.
Credit: FOX43

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York man died 17 days after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash, announced the county coroner's office.

According to officials, John C. Kunkle, 65, died from septic shock due to blunt force trauma caused by the crash.

Police say in the early hours of Aug. 28, Kunkle fell asleep while driving. He drifted off the roadway and crashed into a tree in the 4100 block of Johnson Road, Codorus Township.

No one else was involved in the crash, according to police.

Officials say there won't be an autopsy.

York Water Company bans all non-essential use of water in its three-county service area

