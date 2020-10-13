York man charged with impersonating a firefighter

Jeremy Brathuhn allegedly showed up at a brush fire in West Manheim Township on July 10, falsely stating he was a firefighter with another company, police allege.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 23-year-old York man with a misdemeanor count of impersonating a public servant after he allegedly showed up at a fire scene and pretended to be a firefighter in July.

Jeremy Matthew Brathuhn, of the first block of East Poplar Street, is also charged with a summary offense of using improper lights on his vehicle, according to West Manheim Township Police. He allegedly showed up at a brush fire scene on July 10 with a flashing blue light on his pickup truck.

Police began investigating Brathuhn when members of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company alerted them after they noticed a suspicious person who had been showing up at fire and rescue scenes over the summer.

On the July 10 incident, Brathuhn allegedly arrived at a brush fire scene on Fox Run Road in West Manheim Township shortly before 9 p.m. He parked his pickup truck -- which was displaying a blue flashing light -- near other emergency vehicles, charging documents say.

Brathuhn was wearing an unidentified fire company shirt, a reflective vest, and a hard hat, police allege. He told other firefighters on the scene that he was a member of the North York Fire Company and had stopped by to assist because he was in the area when the fire call went out.

He then pulled a hose off a brush truck, helped extinguish the blaze, and returned the hose, police say. His dress, actions, and statements to other emergency personnel induced other members of the fire company to buy the ruse and allow him to participate in the firefighting activity, police say.

According to police, Brathuhn showed up at another emergency scene and presented his ID to fire police when they requested it.

The chief of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Company later spoke to members of the North York Fire Company, who told him Brathuhn was not a member there.

The fire chief then called police, according to charging documents.

Police spoke with Brathuhn on July 25. He allegedly admitted he was not a member of any fire company, and that he had assisted at the brush fire on July 10. He also admitted he had a blue light on his truck, but denied he had it activated, police say.