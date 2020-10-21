York man charged with attempted murder in Tuesday night shooting

Edison Acosta, 21, is accused of shooting Brandon Dejesus Tuesday night on the 300 block of Oak Lane. Acosta said he believed Dejesus was a threat, police say.

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a 21-year-old York man with attempted homicide and aggravated assault after allegedly shooting a man in the city Tuesday night.

Edison Alexander Acosta, of the 300 block of Oak Lane, was arrested after the alleged shooting, which occurred at about 11:28 p.m. outside his home. He is accused of shooting Brandon Dejesus, who was admitted to York Hospital for treatment of four gunshot wounds, York City Police say.

Acosta allegedly told police he believed Dejesus was a threat to his family, and shot him because "I was going to get the jump on him before he got the jump on me," police say.

Police say there were no reports of Dejesus having a gun or making any threatening moves toward Acosta or his family.

The alleged shooting was reported by Acosta's mother, according to police. Acosta was cooperative and gave police a 9mm Glock 19 handgun he had stored in a safe after the shooting, police say.

According to police, Acosta reported he was sitting outside his residence in his car, playing a game on his phone, when he saw Dejesus, whom he knew as "Sticky," approaching on foot and talking on a cell phone.

As Dejesus passed his car, Acosta allegedly told police, Acosta opened the door, yelled "Yo" at Dejesus, and began firing when Dejesus turned toward him.

Acosta told police he believed he emptied his entire magazine, striking Dejesus several times, according to police.

Police say they recovered six spent shell casings at the scene. Dejesus was struck four times, they allege.