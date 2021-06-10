York man charged in home invasion, robbery on Mt. Rose Ave.

Sherman Mayo, 39, is accused of assaulting the victim with a wood 2x4, breaking the victim's ribs and arm, Spring Garden Township Police say.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 39-year-old York County man has been charged in connection to a suspected home invasion and robbery on the 1000 block of Mt. Rose Avenue earlier this week, Spring Garden Township Police say.

Sherman A. Mayo, no known address, is one of three suspects who forced their way inside a home shortly after midnight on Monday. He allegedly knocked the victim to the ground and assaulted him while demanding money, according to police.

Mayo then picked up a 2x4 piece of wood and repeatedly struck the victim, breaking the victim's ribs and arm, police claim.

The other suspects are described as a white man and a white woman, both of whom were wearing masks, police say.

As the suspects left, the woman allegedly fired a gun into the ceiling, according to police.

Mayo was arrested in York on Thursday, police say.