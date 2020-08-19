York man charged in deadly July 31 shooting in the city

Dasean Morris, 18, is charged with criminal homicide in connection to the death of Kyle Hagenbuch in a shooting on E. Clarke Ave., police say

YORK, Pa. — An 18-year-old York man has been arrested in connection to a July 31 shooting that left one person dead on the 900 block of East Clarke Avenue, according to York City Police.

Dasean Morris is charged with criminal homicide, York Police say. He is accused of shooting Kyle Hagenbuch, who later died of his injuries, according to police.

Morris was taken into custody on Tuesday.