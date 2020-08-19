York man charged in deadly July 31 shooting in the city

YORK, Pa. — An 18-year-old York man has been arrested in connection to a July 31 shooting that left one person dead on the 900 block of East Clarke Avenue, according to York City Police.
Dasean Morris is charged with criminal homicide, York Police say. He is accused of shooting Kyle Hagenbuch, who later died of his injuries, according to police.
Morris was taken into custody on Tuesday.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact York Police at (717) 849-2204, (717) 846-1234, or (717) 849-2219 or submit a tip online at www.yorkcitypolice.com.