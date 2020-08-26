York man charged after shooting, killing neighbor's dog, police say

Richard Heikes is accused of shooting the dog with a pellet gun. The dog later died, according to police.

YORK, Pa. — A 41-year-old York man has been charged with cruelty to animals after police say he shot a neighbor's dog, killing it.

Richard Lee Heikes, of the 2700 block of S. Queen St., is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals in the June 6 incident, police say.

Police filed charges against Heikes on Tuesday.

According to police, the dog's owner contacted authorities after her dog returned home earlier that night, whimpering. The dog came from the direction of Heikes' home, the owner reported to police.

The dog had a bloody hole in the middle of its body, consistent was a small-caliber gunshot wound, police say.

The dog died while police were speaking to the owner, according to the criminal complaint.

Police spoke to Heikes, who allegedly admitted he shot at the dog with a pellet gun in an attempt to scare it away. When he fired, Heikes said, the pellet ricocheted off the road and struck the dog, which ran away.