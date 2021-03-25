York becomes latest county to open community vaccination clinic

WellSpan Health is running the clinic at the Crossroads Shopping Center’s former AC Moore store location at 351 Loucks Rd. in York.

YORK, Pa. — A new mass vaccination site will open March 24 in York County.

The clinic will be able to vaccinate about 5,000 people a week.

The clinic has requested five standard allocations of Pfizer vaccine—equal to 5,850 doses—from the state this week.

The York clinic will be WellSpan’s 11th community vaccination site set up in conjunction with Central Pennsylvania counties.

York County officials said working directly with the health system allowed them to set up the site quickly.

“I think it starts locally. I think the county and the local healthcare providers know their community best. I think this is a great plan for York County,” said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler.

Through its health system, WellSpan has collectively administered more than 75,000 doses so far in York County and is currently administering more than 10,000 doses per week. In total WellSpan is administering over 20,000 doses per week across all of Southcentral Pennsylvania and has administered over 167,000 doses since December.

Organizers said with each site they were perfecting the process and improving efficiency.

“We’ve settled on a cadence of 12 patients per hour per vaccinator,” said Stephanie Andreozzi, co-leader of WellSpan Health’s vaccination effort.

The county is taking steps to make the vaccine more accessible to everyone, such as providing translators and signage in both English and Spanish.

Rabbittransit is also offering free rides to and from scheduled vaccination appointments.

Operations are estimated to cost about $250,000, which will come from WellSpan and FEMA compensation through York County.

Vaccinations will continue at least four to six months at the clinic, organizers said.

Appointments can be made through the MyWellSpan online portal or by calling the WellSpan COVID-19 hotline at (855)-851-3641.