York homicide suspect taken into custody by U.S. Marshals

Roddrick Battle, 19, was wanted in connection to a June 23 murder that occurred on the 500 block of West Princess St., marshals say

YORK, Pa. — A 19-year-old suspect wanted in connection to a June 23 homicide in York was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Marshal Martin J. Pane announced.

Roddrick Battle was taken into custody without incident at a home on the 800 block of Wallace Street Friday morning, Pane said.

Battle is charged with homicide, robbery, and illegal possession of a firearm in connecttion to a murder on the 500 block of W. Princess St.

“We place a high priority on fugitive cases in which the use of violence against victims occurs," Pane said. "By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure.”