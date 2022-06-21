Police: Deadly York shooting was result of post-wedding altercation between brothers

Nathaniel Cutchall shot and killed his brother, Logan, during an altercation Saturday night, police say. Alcohol may have been a factor, according to investigators.

YORK, Pa. — A deadly shooting in York over the weekend was the apparent result of a post-wedding altercation between two brothers, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by York City Police.

Nathaniel Cutchall, 24, of the 600 block of Linden Ave., is charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of his brother and roommate, Logan, who died in York Hospital after a shooting in his home.

Police say the brothers and three other people were at a wedding earlier in the day, and Nathaniel and Logan Cutchall began arguing in the car as they drove home.

During the argument, police say, Logan Cutchall pulled out a gun, but Nathaniel Cutchall, who was seated in the rear driver's side seat, managed to disarm his brother and unload the weapon.

Logan Cutchall, who was driving, then left Nathaniel and the other passengers stranded on the side of road. They called another friend to give them a ride to the Cutchalls' home on Linden Avenue, according to police.

When they arrived, one of the other passengers and another friend went into the home, where they encountered Logan Cutchall, who pointed a gun at them and made verbal threats.

Nathaniel Cutchall entered the home and continued the verbal altercation with his brother, who continued to threaten other members of the party. At one point, police say, Nathaniel Cutchall went into his room, retrieved another gun from under a pillow, and handed it to Logan Cutchall.

One of the other members of the party went outside and told a friend to call 911 after Logan Cutchall threatened to kill her, police say.

At that point, witnesses told police, the Cutchall brothers got into a physical altercation in the kitchen of the home while the other party members were in a different room. The witnesses told police they heard several gunshots, and when they entered the kitchen they found Nathaniel Cutchall standing over his brother with a gun, while Logan Cutchall was lying on the floor, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Nathaniel Cutchall handed two guns to one of the witnesses, who unloaded both weapons, police say. Nathaniel Cutchall then fled the scene.

On Sunday, police say, Cutchall and one of the other witnesses were located at a home on Wayne Avenue and transported to the York City Police Station for questioning. Cutchall was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right foot, which he had bandaged, according to police.

Cutchall asked for an attorney and had police take photos of his injury before being transported to York Hospital for treatment, police say.