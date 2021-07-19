York Halloween Parade will return this fall, organizers say

The 71st edition of the parade will hit the streets on Sunday, Oct. 24, following its traditional route from the York Expo Center along Market St. to Broad St.

YORK, Pa. — The York Halloween Parade will make a triumphant return from its pandemic-induced hiatus, parade organizers said Monday.

The 71st edition of the parade will hit the streets of York on Sunday, Oct. 24, according to sponsor Traditions Bank and the York Revolution, which is producing the event.

The parade will begin at the York Expo Center and follow its traditional route along Market Street before finishing up at Broad Street.

“There is nothing in York that says ‘tradition’ better than the Halloween Parade,” said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of Traditions Bank. “Holding the parade this year will mark another return to the great community life we are all so proud of in York – the same sense of community that is so important to Traditions Bank. We are honored to help make a mark on the York community through this particular tradition.”

The parade was cancelled last year due to COVID-19 safety concerns.

“Coming off a spectacular July4York event, we are already gearing up for another fun holiday that’s completely consistent with our emphasis on families, community, and fun,” said York Revolution president Eric Menzer. “We can’t wait to Rev up another Halloween parade.”

A number of high school bands are already committed to the parade, and parade registration for other groups will open approximately September 1 on the York Halloween Parade website, according to organizers.