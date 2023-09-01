York Halloween Parade registration now open

Registration is now open for the 73rd annual York Halloween Parade on Oct. 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Oct. 28, 2019.

Central Pennsylvania is just starting to feel the first waft of fall's cool breeze, and York wasted no time opening registration for the 73rd annual York Halloween Parade.

Commercial and nonprofit organizations, high school bands, baton groups or dance studios, and individuals and small groups may register for the event online.

Marchers are encouraged to design their ideas around their favorite spooky pieces of literature in honor of the parade's theme, "Written in Blood."

This year also marks the return of cash prizes and increased band subsidies thanks to the support of the Arthur J. & Lee R. Glatfelter Foundation. Thanks to the sponsorship, all participating high school bands will receive a $750 stipend. Bands will also be judged for their creativity and musicality for prizes of $2,000 for first place, $1,500 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Nonprofit entries will be eligible for prizes of $1,500, $1,000, and $750. Determined by local celebrities, these cash prizes will be awarded based on entries’ creativity in interpreting the parade’s “Written in Blood” theme.