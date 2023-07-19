York Habitat for Humanity seeks donations to replace stolen trailer

The trailer was stolen from a work site on Chestnut Street last weekend, the organization said. It is valued at $3,500.

YORK, Pa. — York Habitat for Humanity is asking the public to help raise funds to replace a trailer that was reported stolen from its Chestnut Street build project in the city last weekend.

The trailer was reported stolen to York City Police on Monday, after York Habitat staff noticed it was missing from the construction site, the organization said.

The trailer, valued at a little more than $3,500, was used to haul materials, such as windows and lumber, to the construction site, York Habitat said.

The financial impact of this theft extends beyond the immediate cost of the trailer, the organization said. York Habitat faces additional expenses, including the insurance deductible for the loss and increased delivery fees for future materials.

“A loss like this will inevitably hurt our families who are currently working through the program and waiting for their homes,” says Natasha Kukorlo, Executive Director at York Habitat for Humanity. “We rely on members of our community to support the work of York Habitat, and we need that support now.”

The organization is asking for the public's help to offset these unexpected costs and ensure the continuity of its mission.