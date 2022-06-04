York woman pleads guilty of conspiring to obtain fraudulent pandemic unemployment assistance

Tami Mateljan, 46, admitted that she and co-conspirators illegally obtained compensation from Ohio and Colorado, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

YORK, Pa. — A York woman admitted in U.S. District Court this week that she was part of a conspiracy to submit fraudulent applications for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Colorado and Ohio, using other people's names and personal information without their consent, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Wednesday.

Tami Mateljan, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, Gurganus said.

Mateljan admitted that between October and December of 2020, she was part of conspiracy to obtain fraudulent PUA funding. The states involved transferred the ill-gotten funds to accounts she owned, Gurganus said.

She then used some of the money for her own benefit, and transferred the remaining money to conspirators in other countries, including Nigeria, according to Gurganus.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carlo D. Marchioli is prosecuting the case.

