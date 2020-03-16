York Expo Center suspends all events until May 10 out of COVID-19 concerns

The York State Fair, scheduled for July 24 through August 2, is still on at this time, the Expo Center said Monday.

YORK, Pa. — The York Expo Center announced Monday that it is suspending all events at the Center until May 10, in adherence to the COVID-19 policies endorsed by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, his administration, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, Wolf recommended the postponement or cancellation of all non-essential gatherings and endorsed a social distancing policy.

The Expo Center said it is adhering to those policies, and will follow any other mandates created by local, state, or federal government moving forward.

All events scheduled for after May 10, including the York State Fair (July 24-August 2), are on at this time, the Expo Center said.

"We understand that COVID-19’s effects have been and will be extremely challenging for our entire community and our goal is to work with every event, client, and vendor to accommodate as best as we can at this point," the Expo Center said in its announcement. "All parties are being contacted, and we will make our best efforts to reschedule booked events."