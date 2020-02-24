York County woman accused of driving drunk with two kids in car

Katelyn Greig, 28, of Red Lion, allegedly had an infant and a toddler in the car with her when she was pulled over on suspicion of DUI Friday by State Police

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 28-year-old York County woman with DUI and endangering the welfare of children after they say she was driving drunk with two children in her car when she was pulled over for a traffic violation in Red Lion Friday night.

Katelyn Michele Greig, of the 100 block of S. Pine St., is also charged with a summary traffic offense in the incident, which occurred at about 11:45 p.m. in the area of East Prospect and North Main Street, police say.

According to police, a trooper on patrol observed a 2012 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Greig weaving into the road's center line multiple times and began following. The trooper saw the vehicle commit at least two other traffic violations before initiating a stop in the area of East Lancaster and South Pine streets, police say.

The trooper spoke to Greig, who said she was driving home, the criminal complaint affidavit states. The trooper said they smelled the odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and asked Greig if she had been drinking. Greig allegedly admitted to consuming three beers, the complaint states.

Greig had two children in car seats in the back seat of the vehicle, police say.