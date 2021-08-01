York County will begin re-opening some of its government buildings on Monday

The York County Treasurer's Office and the county Human Services Center will remain closed to the public through at least the end of the month.

YORK, Pa. — Most of the York County government buildings closed since last month due to COVID-19 safety concerns will reopen Monday, a county spokesperson said.

York County suspended public access to most of its government buildings on Dec. 21.

Most of those buildings will reopen next week, with a few exceptions.

The York County Treasurer's Office, which will remain closed to the public through Jan. 29.

The office, located on the first floor of the York County Administrative Center on 28 E. Market St., is still conducting business over the phone, by mail, or through email. The Treasurer’s webpage contains contact information.

Drop boxes for document delivery to the Administrative Center offices will continue to be available in the lobby of the Administrative Center during normal business hours of 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the county said.

The York County Human Services Center, at 100 W. Market St., will also remain closed to the public until at least Feb. 1, with an opening date re-evaluated at that time. Offices within this building can still be reached and services are still being provided. Human Services can be reached by phone and email and contact information is available on the County webpage.