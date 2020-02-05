York County water rescue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — First responders are at the scene of a water rescue in Dillsburg.
Emergency dispatch says the call for the water rescue in the 1st block of Creek Road came in at around 12:30 p.m.
A raft on Yellow Breeches Creek overturned, sending at least three people into fast-moving waters, according to rescuers.
One of the victims has been flown to the hospital, a second victim is being treated on the scene, while the whereabouts or condition of the third person is currently unknown.
The scene is currently still active.
FOX43 has a crew at the scene. Stay with us for more updates.