York County to receive nearly $40.6 million in federal relief funds

The State House voted Thursday to pass Senate Bill 1108, which would distribute about $2.6 billion in federal funds across the state if signed into law by Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. — York County will receive approximately $40.6 million in federal funds as part of a $2.6 billion federal relief package passed Thursday by the Pennnsylvania House of Representatives, State Rep. Keith GIllespie said in a press release.

The House passed Senate Bill 1108, which would distribute approximately $2.6 billion in federal relief funds throughout the state, now awaits Gov. Tom Wolf's signature, Gillespie said.

“These are truly unprecedented times in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation," Gillespie said. "Businesses are suffering, people are scared, and the future is uncertain. These funds will go a long way in providing much-needed relief, and hopefully some peace of mind, for everyone being affected by this pandemic.

“I am happy to see my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee allocating these funds to York County, and I look forward to seeing their positive impacts during these incredibly difficult times.”