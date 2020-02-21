York County store sells winning Treasure Hunt lottery ticket

A Rite Aid store in Dillsburg sold one of the four winning tickets. The winner will earn a quarter-share of a $253,758 jackpot.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Four winning Treasure Hunt tickets from Friday's drawing will split a jackpot prize of $253,758, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced.

One of the winning tickets was sold in Dillsburg, York County, the Lottery said.

The others were in Allegheny and Venango counties and in Philadelphia.

Each jackpot-winning ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 03-12-15-16-24, to win individual prizes of $63,439.50.

The winning tickets were sold by:

Rite Aid, 818 US Route 15 N., Dillsburg, York County;

Puff Discount Tobacco, 7901 Saltsburg Road, Pittsburgh, Allegheny County;

Clintonville Market, 102 Emlenton St., Clintonville, Venango County; and

Lil News Shack on Packer, 1502 Packer Ave., Philadelphia.

More than 77,400 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time.