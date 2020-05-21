York County SPCA's high-volume spay/neuter clinic will re-open May 26

The agency said priority will be given to the community's Trap-Neuter-Release cases in an effort to control the community's free-roaming cat population

YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA announced that its high-volume spay/neuter clinic will re-open on May 26, with modified COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

The clinic has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to conserve Personal Protective Equipment and to prevent the spread of the virus, the York County SPCA said in a press release.

"The Pennsylvania Veterinary Medical Association has since revised their statement, now allowing veterinarians to use their professional judgement to resume these elective procedures, while still adhering to state policies and recommendations regarding social distancing," the York County SPCA said.

After careful consideration and consultation of recommendations from the CDC, AVMA, and shelter medicine experts, the York County SPCA decided to re-open with modifications to its scheduling, intake, and discharge procedures.

The agency said one of the biggest negative impacts COVID-19 has had on the York County SPCA is the increase in kittens born because caretakers were unable to have free-roaming cats spayed or neutered at its facility. For that reason, Trap-Neuter-Return cases will be given scheduling priority, to prevent pregnancy and new litters to the community cat population.

"We will also give scheduling priority to those clients with a pet who may be pregnant," the York County SPCA said. "Once the clinic has caught up on TNR patients, the vet team will begin seeing rescheduled patients next.'

Due to the backlog of spay/neuter appointments, the York County SPCA said the waiting period to schedule new patients will last until August.

"We regret the long wait and will do everything we can to get caught up as quickly and as safely as possible," the agency said.

New appointments can be made online at: www.ycspca.org.

"We anticipate that the coronavirus will continue to delay our scheduling for the remainder of 2020," the York County SPCA said.