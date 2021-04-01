York County SPCA swears in new Humane Society Police Officer

Otto Cruz, a former field services agent, completed his HSPO training in November and was sworn into his new position last month, the YCSPCA said.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County SPCA announced Monday that Otto Cruz has been sworn in as the organization's Humane Society Police Officer.

Cruz previously served as a field services agent, the SPCA said.

Since October 2019, Cruz has provided invaluable animal welfare and community outreach services to the York County community, responding to reported crimes against animals, supporting police in investigating and prosecuting animal cruelty offenders, and, when necessary, transporting neglected animals to the safety of the YCSPCA shelter.

Additionally, the organization said, Cruz has helped roll out the YCSPCA Community Cat Initiatives by providing trapping, transportation, and outreach services as it pertains to trap-neuter-return of community cats and dogs within York County.

Cruz completed his HSPO training in November, the YCSPCA said. The training was provided by the Pennsylvania Academy for Animal Care and Control.

He was sworn in as an official Humane Society Police Officer by Judge Joseph C. Adams on December 10th.

As Humane Society Police Officer, Cruz’s responsibilities will be expanded to include securing search warrants to assist animal cruelty investigations, prosecuting offenders of crimes against animals, and more, the YCSPCA said.

“Becoming a Humane Society Police Officer is very meaningful to me," Cruz said. "It gives me the power to do my job properly -- to be able to investigate and prosecute animal cruelty cases as well as to educate the community on best practices in the treatment of animals. By knowing the law and having the authority to enforce it, I will be better able to enhance the wellbeing of York County animals and the community."

Cruz’s achievement marks a significant step forward for the York County SPCA, according to Steven Martinez, the organization's executive director.