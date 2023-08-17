York County SPCA will host free adoption events from August 20-27 to celebrate Clear the Shelters

Clear the Shelters is a national movement to create space for local animal shelters and rescues.

YORK, Pa. — The York County SPCA announced it will host daily free adoption events from August 20-27 to celebrate Clear the Shelters, a national movement to create space for local animal shelters and rescues.

"The YCSPCA is at critical capacity for all the animal types in our care: dogs, cats and small animals," the organization said in a press release. "We desperately need our community’s support to help us find more adopters for these pets."

Here's the YCSPCA's Dog Adoption Event Schedule:

"The YCSPCA continuously works to eliminate barriers to adoption and make it more accessible for everyone in our community," the organization said. "One way we do that is by removing as much of the financial burden as possible. Our adoption fees include spay/neuter surgery, all vaccinations, microchipping, an up-to-date medical exam, heartworm testing and preventative, flea and tick treatment, and other relevant testing.

"At the vet’s office, those costs alone would add up to more than $400. But our standard adoption fees include each of those services for $260 or less, depending on the animal."

The YCSPCA recommends filling out a general application on our website and browsing its available adoptable animals before attending an event.

"Please consider making a lifesaving donation with cash or a card during this event to support the animals in the YCSPCA’s care," the organization added.