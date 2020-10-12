York County Solid Waste Authority offers free Christmas Tree recycling to all residents

The program runs from Dec. 26 through Jan. 31, 2021. Residents can drop off trees in a parking lot on Blackbridge Road in Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Solid Waste Authority on Thursday announced plans for a free Christmas Tree Recycling Program for all York County residents, beginning Dec. 26.

Residents may bring their tree to the parking lot located directly across the street from the York County Resource Recovery Center on Blackbridge Road in Manchester Township, the Authority said. Residents should remove any ornaments, lights, tinsel and protective bags prior to dropping their tree off.

H&H General Excavating will recycle the trees into mulch for use in the warmer months, the Authority said.

"This program is a great way for residents to easily dispose of their Christmas tree while reducing waste," the Authority said in a press release.

The Christmas Tree Recycling Program runs through January 31, 2021. The Authority has been offering the program for 33 years.

Many York County municipalities now offer curbside Christmas tree collection for their residents, as well, according to the Authority. Residents should call their municipal office to see if their municipality offers a curbside collection program.

Directions to the parking lot across from the York County Resource Recovery Center:

From I-83: Proceed on I-83 to Exit 21. As you come off the exit ramp, get into the far left turning lane and proceed to stoplight at intersection of Toronita Street and Rt. 30E (you will see the "Round the Clock Diner" at this intersection).

At the stoplight, turn left onto Toronita Street (Toronita turns into Blackbridge Road). Proceed approximately 1.5 miles and follow signs to Christmas Tree Recycling drop-off.