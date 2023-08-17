York Co. residents remain worried over odor and taste of water

Despite reassurance from The York Water Company that the water is safe and healthy to drink, not everyone is so sure.

YORK, Pa. — Complaints continue to pour in over the odor and taste coming from taps in York County. Despite reassurance from The York Water Company that the water is safe and healthy to drink, not everyone is so sure.

"We don't drink anything out of the faucet when we brush our teeth with it," York resident Jason Austin said.

Austin said noticed the change earlier this month, noting that he didn't think much of it after putting the water through filtration systems.

However, it wasn't long before he and his wife reportedly started to feel ill.

"We started having stomach aches, headaches," Austin said. "The dogs started having diarrhea."

He decided to test his water after talking to his neighbors, who he says were complaining about the same problems.

"The only one that came back with an issue was the bacteria test," Austin said holding a vile of blue-green water. "It was positive for coliform bacteria."

Austin is one of the many people who voiced concern on social media.

In a Facebook post, the company said it had "initiated enhanced treatment." FOX43 reached out to York Water to get more details on that process and to address the continued complaints and did not receive a reply by our 5 p.m. deadline Thursday.

Complaints of an odor and smell are spread throughout York County, from Dallastown to Mt. Wolf. Jacob Scoggin, who lives on Market Street in York, says

"I started smelling it. And I was like, ‘There's something wrong with this water,'" Scoggin said. "[It was] just very mildewy, like you're drinking from a pond or something."

When Austin reached out regarding his home tests, the company said his kit was not as accurate as their own testing, and provided a list of reasons it may be invalid.

Still, he’s proceeding with caution.

"We're paying for water that's coming into our homes that I can't use and I won't use because something's clearly wrong," Austin said.