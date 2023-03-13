York County police seek help in identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

This woman was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a medical facility on the 2300 block of Freedom Way in York Township on Friday, police claim.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run case.

According to York County Regional Police, the pictured woman was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a medical facility on the 2300 block of Freedom Way in York Township last Friday.

She was driving a gray minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, police said.