x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

York County police seek help in identifying suspect in hit-and-run crash

This woman was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a medical facility on the 2300 block of Freedom Way in York Township on Friday, police claim.
Credit: York County Regional Police

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are seeking help in identifying the suspect in a hit-and-run case.

According to York County Regional Police, the pictured woman was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a medical facility on the 2300 block of Freedom Way in York Township last Friday.

She was driving a gray minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey, police said.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to contact York County Regional Police at (717) 741-1259 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

More Videos

In Other News

Keeping movement-challenged seniors active | On the Bright Side

Before You Leave, Check This Out