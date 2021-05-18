Officials: York County polling locations run out of ballots

York County election officials confirm several polling locations across the county ran out of Republican ballots on Tuesday. The ballots have been replenished.

According to York County officials, several locations ran out of Republican ballots on Tuesday, including Nashville Fire Company in Spring Grove and Eastern York High School in Lower Windsor Township.

Officials say ballots at these locations have since been replenished, and other locations have been using the ADA touch screen machines to allow people to vote.

FOX43 has received reports of Republican ballots being out at polling places across the county.

The Pennsylvania Department of State says that voters can use the ballot-marking device to cast their ballot or cast their vote using ballots on hand for provisional voting.

Any voters in line by 8 p.m., will be able to cast their vote.