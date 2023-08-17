x
York County

York City police searching for missing woman

Shakera Johnson, 36, was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. driving a black Nissan Sentra sedan.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in the City of York are searching for a missing woman.

The York City Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Shakera Johnson, 36. She was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at approximately 10 p.m. driving a black Nissan Sentra sedan with the Pennsylvania registration LWP8856. The car has a pink sticker in the rear window that says "GOODVIBES." 

People are encouraged to leave a tip with the York City Police Department by calling the department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 or the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. 

Tipsters can also email Officer M. Harris or S. Brown at mharris@yorkcity.org or sdbrown@yorkcity.org or submit a tip through CRIMEWATCH or here

