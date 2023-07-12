x
York County

York County police locate missing juvenile

According to the York City Police Department, officers had been attempting to locate Jazaii Hoffman, 12.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update, June 13, 3:44 a.m.: The York City Police Department announced that Hoffman was found.

Previously: Police in York are searching for a missing boy.

According to the York City Police Department, officers are attempting to locate Jazaii Hoffman, 12. 

Anyone with information has been encouraged to call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219 or call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204. Tips can also be emailed to Patrol Sergeant Benjamin Smith at bsmith@yorkcity.org

