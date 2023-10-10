York County police investigating suspected bike theft ring

There have been several bikes reported stolen within the jurisdiction, according to York County police. Officers reportedly have names of possible suspects involved.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police in York County have been investigating a suspected bike ring following a spike in thefts.

According to the York County Regional Police Department, there have been several bikes reported stolen within the jurisdiction. Officers reportedly have names of possible suspects involved.

On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 10, officers were reportedly able to recover a bike that had not yet been reported as stolen. The black and pink "Spinner" model from Hyper Bike Company is at the York County Regional Police Department.

If this is your bike, contact the department at 717-741-1259 during business hours.