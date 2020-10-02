York County Parks seeks info on vandalism at William H. Kain Park over the weekend

Park rangers are offering a $300 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the responsible party, according to a Facebook post

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Park Rangers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest of the person or persons responsible for damaging the George Street Parking Lot at William H. Kain Park over the weekend, York County Parks said on its Facebook page.

The reward is $300, the rangers said in the post.

The damage was inflicted by someone in a vehicle, based on the photo of the damage included in the Facebook post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York County Park Rangers by calling 911, the post said.