York County Commissioners recognize nonprofit for efforts to end poverty

York County Commissioners recognized Community Progress Council for its efforts in raising awareness and ending poverty in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Commissioners recognized a local nonprofit at their meeting on Wednesday for the organization's efforts to raise awareness and end poverty in the area.

Community Progress Council (CPC) is dedicated to helping people who are struggling financially. They offer financial education, early childhood education, nutrition and workforce development to encourage self-sufficiency.

The Commissioners' proclamation came during Poverty Awareness Month.

Thank you to the York County PA Commissioners and to City of York Mayor Helfrich for issuing a joint proclamation in... Posted by Community Progress Council on Wednesday, January 4, 2023

“Community Progress Council takes advantage of this opportunity to share the impact of poverty it has on families and individuals in York County, and to shine a light on the work that we’re doing here to provide comprehensive, integrative services that empower families to move out of poverty,” Sarah Chain, CPC's director of marketing and communications, said.

According to the organization, 42,000 York residents live below the poverty line and 150,000 live below self-sufficiency.