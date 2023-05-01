York County Commissioners recognize nonprofit for efforts to end poverty

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Commissioners recognized a local nonprofit at their meeting on Wednesday for the organization's efforts to raise awareness and end poverty in the area.
Community Progress Council (CPC) is dedicated to helping people who are struggling financially. They offer financial education, early childhood education, nutrition and workforce development to encourage self-sufficiency.
The Commissioners' proclamation came during Poverty Awareness Month.
“Community Progress Council takes advantage of this opportunity to share the impact of poverty it has on families and individuals in York County, and to shine a light on the work that we’re doing here to provide comprehensive, integrative services that empower families to move out of poverty,” Sarah Chain, CPC's director of marketing and communications, said.
According to the organization, 42,000 York residents live below the poverty line and 150,000 live below self-sufficiency.
They are currently working with more than 20,000 individuals and families to improve their financial standing.